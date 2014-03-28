Video

The political week up to 28 March is reviewed in 60 seconds by Alex Forsyth, who looked back over the headlines on the Daily Politics.

They included the Clegg and Farage debate, a roaring Speaker at PMQs, energy bills, striking teachers and Tony Benn's funeral.

Regional political headlines from the English regions every week

