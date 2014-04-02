Sometimes politicians mean to brief the press with an off-the-record comment, but at other times it can get a bit out of hand.

Last weekend, an unnamed government minister told a reporter that an independent Scotland might be able to use the pound after all, leading to a hunt to name the person behind the quote.

Giles Dilnot reports in a Daily Politics film, with the help of BBC archive.

