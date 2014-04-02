Ed Miliband branded the prime minister the "dunce of Downing Street" while David Cameron called the Labour leader and his shadow chancellor "two muppets".

The pair clashed over the sell-off of Royal Mail, and its subsequent share price rise.

Mr Cameron said the taxpayer was £2bn better off, and claimed a previous Labour plan to sell off the Royal Mail was blocked by the unions.

Mr Miliband accused the prime minister of "flogging it off to his friends in the City" who sold off their shares despite a previous agreement not to do so.