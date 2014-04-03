Chris Mason reports on how the press viewed the Clegg-Farage EU debate, with Norman Smith stealing one of his guests, how Ukraine was not mentioned, but Derbyshire County Council and Orpington were name-checked.

In a Daily Politics film, he speaks to Guido Fawkes blogger Harry Cole, the Mirror's Kevin Maguire and the Daily Mail's Quentin Letts.

