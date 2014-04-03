Conspiracy theories: Tony Gosling and David Aaronovitch
Conspiracy theories always makes good telly, claims Andrew Neil as he remembers his infamous TV encounter with Alex Jones.
He spoke to David Aaronovitch, who has written a book about conspiracy theories, and listed five of his favourite plots, and Tony Gosling, a journalist who gave his ideas on Hillsborough, Bilderberg and the missing Malaysia plane.
