Culture Secretary Maria Miller has apologised to MPs "unreservedly" after the Commons standards committee criticised her attitude to an investigation of her expenses.

Mrs Miller said: "The committee has recommended that I apologise to the House for my attitude to the commissioner's inquiries, and I of course unreservedly apologise.

"I fully accept the recommendations of the committee and thank them for bringing this matter to an end."

She also pledged to repay £5,800 to cover over-claiming of mortgage expenses after she failed to cut her claims as interest rates fell.

The committee cleared her of the central charge of deliberately submitting expenses claims to which she was not entitled, but said she had breached the ministers' code of conduct by providing "incomplete documentation and fragmentary information" to the inquiry.