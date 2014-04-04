There could be lessons for the Scottish independence debate from the 1995 Quebec referendum in Canada.

There, a nationalist party came to power, and decided to hold a referendum on independence, where the no campaign was ahead, but its lead started to dwindle as the campaign progressed.

In a Daily Politics film, Adam Fleming looked into the archive, and spoke to Prof Ailsa Henderson from the University of Edinburgh.

