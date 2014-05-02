The name of Niccolo Machiavelli has made it to everyday speech and his work is lauded by a former adviser to Tony Blair,

John McTernan speaks up for the Italian historian and writer of The Prince in a Daily Politics film - featuring a coffee shop, a church, a black cloak, an Xbox game and name checking rappers Tupac and Lil Wayne.

And in the film for the My Favourite Political Thinker series, reporter Giles Dilnot hears what Tony Blair allegedly said about "roughing up" and breaking the legs of his backbenchers.

