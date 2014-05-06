The Make Poverty History campaign has "achieved a lot, but not enough", said a former First Minister of Scotland.

Lord McConnell said some nations had used the global financial crisis as an excuse not to keep their promises to eradicate absolute poverty across the world, made around the time of the 2005 G8 Summit at Gleneagles.

But the Labour peer, living on £1 a day for five days for the Live Below the Line campaign, said the UK was "by far and away the most generous in the world on these sorts of causes".

He spoke to Jo Coburn on the Daily Politics, along with the author and Conservative peer Lord Dobbs.

