Fracking was not about energy security or cutting gas prices, but making money for investors, said a campaigner against a Sussex project.

Marcus Adams, a Conservative against fracking in the South Downs, claimed it could have the same political impact for the party as the poll tax.

He debated with former Telegraph editor Tony Gallagher, who said health concerns were overstated, on the Daily Politics, after presenter Jo Coburn heard from Lord MacGregor who backed fracking.

