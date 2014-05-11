David Aaronovitch and Christiane Amanpour
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The Andrew Marr Show Newspaper Review

Andrew Marr reviews the Sunday newspapers with CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour and Times columnist David Aaronovitch.

You can watch the Andrew Marr Show in full on the BBC iPlayer.

  • 11 May 2014
Go to next video: The Andrew Marr Show Newspaper Review