A migrant builder
Romanian and Bulgarian migration numbers decrease

There were predictions that the number of Romanians and Bulgarians working in the UK would rise dramatically once employment restrictions were lifted back in January.

But the number has fallen since then by four thousand, a reduction that the Prime Minister described as 'notable'.

Overall the number of people from across the EU working in the UK has increased, prompting a fierce political row ahead of European elections.

Nick Robinson reports.

  • 14 May 2014
