The only way to keep UKIP out of Scotland would be to vote for the SNP, said Scotland's deputy first minister, and that independence would mean the end of "Tory prime minister imposing policies like the bedroom tax".

Nicola Sturgeon said it was a "common sense argument", as much in the interest of the UK as an independent Scotland, to keep a currency union. And she accused Chancellor George Osborne of "bluff and bluster" for continuing to rule out the option.

She spoke to Andrew Neil on the Daily Politics about currency and defence issues, claiming one benefit of independence would be "no longer having to put up with Trident being based here in Scotland".

