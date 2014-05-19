Video

The complex structure of the new NHS - and the role of the GPs - have meant new roles and responsibilities for staff in the English health services.

In a Daily Politics film with Richard Murray of the Kings Fund, Giles Dilnot explains the changes introduced by Heath Secretary Jeremy Hunt and his predecessor Andrew Lansley.

More from the Daily and Sunday Politics: Watch full programmes from the last seven days via BBC iPlayer; 'like' us on Facebook page or 'follow' us on Twitter