Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Role of GPs in Lansley and Hunt's new NHS England
The complex structure of the new NHS - and the role of the GPs - have meant new roles and responsibilities for staff in the English health services.
In a Daily Politics film with Richard Murray of the Kings Fund, Giles Dilnot explains the changes introduced by Heath Secretary Jeremy Hunt and his predecessor Andrew Lansley.
More from the Daily and Sunday Politics: Watch full programmes from the last seven days via BBC iPlayer; 'like' us on Facebook page or 'follow' us on Twitter
-
19 May 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window