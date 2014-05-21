Video

Astrologer Debbie Frank looked into the skies to see what the charts predict for the leaders of the five largest UK-wide parties in Thursday's elections.

She looked at the astrological messages for David Cameron, Ed Miliband, Nick Clegg, Nigel Farage and Natalie Bennett when she joined Andrew Neil on the Daily Politics.

Pollster Ben Page, who usually offers different forms of predictions, spoke of the "Sweet FA" football shirt test, which suggests a 95% link between the colour of the winning FA Cup team's strip and political parties.

