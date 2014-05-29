A deal between the Chilcot Inquiry and the government to publish only "quotes or gists" of discussions between President Bush and Tony Blair in the run-up to the Iraq war has been described as "disappointing" by the mother of soldier who died in the conflict.

The inquiry has been given access to full records of talks between the two leaders in the run-up to war but is being prevented by the government from publishing them in its final report, even after offering to block-out sensitive parts. Wrangling over what could be published is thought to have delayed the report's release.

Rose Gentle, whose son, Gordon, died in Iraq in 2004, said the families of soldiers who died in the conflict had "a right" to see the correspondence.