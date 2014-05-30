Joey Barton
Joey Barton: UKIP one of four ugly girls

The Queens Park Rangers midfielder Joey Barton has likened UKIP to the best-looking of "four ugly girls", as he made his debut appearance on Question Time.

He made the comment during a heated exchange with the newly elected UKIP MEP Louise Bours, but later apologised for the remark.

