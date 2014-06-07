Michael Gove and Theresa May
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Michael Gove apologises over row with Theresa May

Education Secretary Michael Gove has apologised to David Cameron over a row with Home Secretary Theresa May, whose special adviser has resigned, Downing Street has said.

The ministers had clashed over an alleged plot by hard line Muslims to take over some Birmingham schools.

Mr Cameron had vowed to "sort out" the row, asking Cabinet Secretary Sir Jeremy Heywood to investigate.

Political correspondent Chris Mason reports.

  • 07 Jun 2014
Go to next video: Gove 'warned on extremism for years'