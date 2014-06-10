Votes for under 21s, pet passports and all-day drinking in pubs were policies of the Official Monster Raving Loony Party, long before they became law by those who were elected to Parliament.

But the party founded by the late David Sutch, better known as Screaming Lord Sutch, has lost a major financial backer and needs financial help to carry on.

In a Daily Politics film, Giles Dilnot looks back at its colourful history and its role in UK politics, especially in evidence on by-election nights. Watch Loony Party leader Alan Howling Laud Hope on finances

More from the Daily and Sunday Politics: Watch full programmes from the last seven days via BBC iPlayer; 'like' us on Facebook page or 'follow' us on Twitter