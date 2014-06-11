As David Cameron battles to stop the former Luxembourg leader taking the top job in the European Commission, the Daily Politics asked those working around EU buildings for their views.

Adam Fleming took the mood box - an unscientific test with plastic balls - to find out whether the people of Brussels backed the David Cameron or Jean-Claude Juncker vision for Europe.

And a few outgoing British MEPs were among those offering their opinions.

More mood box films from 2013, 2012, 2011 and 2010.

More from the Daily and Sunday Politics: Watch full programmes from the last seven days via BBC iPlayer; 'like' us on Facebook page or 'follow' us on Twitter