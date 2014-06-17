Video

Baroness Trumpington recalled standing up to Margaret Thatcher, who used her for political reasons, but how they remained friends and she "loved her dearly".

The Tory peer said Mrs Thatcher was "terribly kind", after she told the former party leader "exactly what I thought".

And the baroness - previously known as Jean Barker - described an argument at a dinner over a Daily Mail article where one onlooker thought that their "verbal fisticuffs" might lead to the two women hitting each other.

