While the England flag is being flown from pub windows, on car roofs and even Downing Street, another lesser-known flag has been spotted in the heart of Whitehall.

The new flag for Sussex was flown by Eric Pickles on his department's office block - in celebration of Sussex Day this week.

In a Daily Politics film, Adam Fleming reports how several counties are fluttering flags of their own, picked by residents to reflect their local identity.

  • 20 Jun 2014
