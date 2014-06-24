Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Eating and heating: How to measure poverty levels
An actual definition for poverty has been the cause of debate, and it matters because it holds the government to account and helps work out where to direct its efforts.
Giles Dilnot reports on the maths.
Studio debate: blogger Jack Monroe and minister Mark Hoban
More from the Daily and Sunday Politics: Watch full programmes from the last seven days via BBC iPlayer; 'like' us on Facebook page or 'follow' us on Twitter
-
24 Jun 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window