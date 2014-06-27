An Oxfam Perfect Storm poster used to promote a report about poverty in the UK and its causes amounted to political campaigning, said some MPs,

Giles Dilnot reports on the risks for British charities about their lobbying straying into politics, and whether politicians should be more relaxed when campaigns look at domestic policy.

