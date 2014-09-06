A rally demonstrating against the government health reforms is being held in London on Saturday, ending a month-long march that began in Jarrow.

The 999 call for the NHS, by the so-called Darlo Mums, has followed the route of the 1936 Jarrow Crusade.

They are protesting against what they believe is the increasing privatisation of the health service in England, a claim denied by the government.

In a Daily Politics film, Adam Fleming joined them for part of the walk, and spoke to marcher Barbara Campbell and organiser Rehana Azam.

