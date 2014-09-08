Mixing Angela Merkel and John Prescott, or Boris Johnson and Karl Marx, are some of the strange political alliances on display in a London Underground station.

Adam Fleming reports in a Daily Politics film on some strange artistic mash-ups on view at Westminster Tube station. And he canvassed reaction to an image combining Lady Thatcher and Che Guevara.

