Boris Johnson has been selected as Tory candidate for Uxbridge and South Ruislip in the 2015 general election.

Conservative activists selected Mr Johnson - London mayor for six years - as candidate for the west London seat.

Mr Johnson, who announced his intention to return to the Commons last month, plans to remain as mayor until the end of his second term in May 2016.

He said he was "obviously thrilled" to be selected and said he was sure the Tories would win a majority in 2015.