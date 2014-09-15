Polls ahead of the Scottish Referendum have all now "converged on a very narrow outcome", says polling expert John Curtice.

The professor of politics at Strathclyde University told John Humphrys on the Today programme to expect "this crucial battle for the psychology of Scotland's voters over these last few days.

"Everybody now accepts this is a once in a lifetime vote. Does that therefore mean that you draw back from the risk of leaving the UK or do you say to yourself, 'let's seize the opportunity of becoming an independent country'?

"Around that question, probably the outcome of the referendum will rest."

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Monday 15 September.