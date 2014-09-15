Scottish independence: Tapestry tells nation's history
The Scottish independence referendum has seen one of the longest and hardest fought political campaigns in history, since Alex Salmond fired the starting gun more than two years ago.
In his Sunday Politics film, Adam Fleming visits the Great Tapestry of Scotland as he looks back at key moments in the campaign, ahead of Thursday's referendum.
