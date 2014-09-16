Andrew Neil on the campaign travel with Yes Scotland in Hamilton, a traditional Labour seat that saw an electoral shock in 1967 when Winnie Hamilton won a by-election for the SNP.

The Daily Politics presenter said the working class towns in the west of Scotland were a key battleground in the campaign, where some Labour voters have moved over to the nationalists.

He spoke to SNP deputy leader Nicola Sturgeon about the pensions issue, got the views of Hamilton voters and explained how social deprivation was a deciding role for many in Thursday's referendum.

Andrew Neil on the campaign with Jim Murphy in Barrhead

Andrew Neil on the referendum campaign with Better Together in Barrhead, represented by Labour MP Jim Murphy.

BBC Scotland Decides index

More: Follow @daily_politics on Twitter and like us on Facebook and watch a recent clip and watch full programmes on iPlayer