Landmark buildings in Westminster and Whitehall normally closed to the public gaze will be open this weekend, even offering the chance to visit Downing Street.

In a Daily Politics film, Giles Dilnot looks at five of the political buildings that can be visited in the Open House London event, and how a security check awaits some visitors.

