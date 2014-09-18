Open House London: How to visit 10 Downing Street
Landmark buildings in Westminster and Whitehall normally closed to the public gaze will be open this weekend, even offering the chance to visit Downing Street.
In a Daily Politics film, Giles Dilnot looks at five of the political buildings that can be visited in the Open House London event, and how a security check awaits some visitors.
