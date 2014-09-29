Bill Clinton enjoys lunch with locals in a Birmingham pub
Video

Bill Clinton in Birmingham in 1998

On a visit to Birmingham in 1998 for a G8 summit, US President Bill Clinton wowed the locals with an impromptu lunch at the Malt House pub.

The presidential meal consisted of a pint and a plate of chips shared not with fellow heads of state, but with Bill and June Scott from Hall Green.

Clip taken from Midlands Today, first broadcast 15 May 1998

  • 29 Sep 2014