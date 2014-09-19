A Conservative MP has called for a "proper federal system" in the UK with a first minister for England, in addition to the UK prime minister.

Backbencher Bernard Jenkin said the No vote in the Scottish referendum "was not a good a win as we wanted", as he looked at future devolution for England, and more powers for the Scottish government.

Labour's Diane Abbott warned her party would "pay a price" if it failed to deliver on what Gordon Brown promised.

And she said the measures offered to Scottish voters were drawn up "in the heat of what appeared to be a losing referendum battle".

They spoke to Andrew Neil after Scottish voters rejected independence, and MPs started to focus on future powers for different parts of the UK.

