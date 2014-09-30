Boris Johnson took a swipe at Paris as he spoke of post-Olympic London overtaking the French capital as the most visited city, claiming it was "going gangbusters".

And the Mayor of London thanked the "wisdom of a clear majority of Scots" for London remaining as the capital of England and the UK "and will remain so for our lifetimes".

David Cameron was seen to smile as, in a reference to the prime minister's indiscretions over a conversation with the Queen, the mayor gave delegates "permission to purr".

BBC coverage of the Tory conference on Tuesday

BBC coverage of the Tory conference on Monday

BBC index: Party conferences 2014