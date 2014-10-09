Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Enoch Powell: Labour's secret weapon?
Robin Day asks Enoch Powell if his urging the British electorate to vote for the Labour Party had a significant impact on the result of the October 1974 general election, which Labour won with the slim majority of three seats.
Powell had left the Conservative Party before the previous general election, in February 1974, over its decision in government to take the UK into the European Economic Community. He urged people to vote for Labour as they had made a manifesto pledge to renegotiate the Treaty of Brussels.
Clip taken from Election 74, first broadcast 10 October 1974
-
09 Oct 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window