Video
Lord Freud comments offensive, disability rights campaigner says
Welfare minister Lord Freud has apologised for "foolish and offensive" remarks in which he suggested people with disabilities could be paid less than the minimum wage.
Labour has called on the Conservative peer to resign after he said some workers were "not worth the full wage". David Cameron distanced himself from the comments, saying they "were not the views of anyone in government".
Writer and disability rights activist Penny Pepper told BBC Newsnight that Lord Freud's comments were offensive.
16 Oct 2014
