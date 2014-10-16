Video

A Labour government would fix the "broken" housing market with thousands of new homes to help first time buyers, said Andy Sawford MP.

The shadow local government minister claimed the solution was "not to tackle this with loads of public sector money".

He spoke to Jo Coburn about his party's plans to build more than 200,000 homes a year in England, by the end of the next Parliament.

More: Follow @daily_politics on Twitter and like us on Facebook and watch a recent clip and watch full programmes on iPlayer