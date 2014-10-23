Getting more serious about prevention and changing the way health services are provided will help close most of the gap in funding, the chief executive of NHS England has said.

Simon Stevens explained how figures out last year showed a growing and ageing population, along with more treatments, meant there would be a £30bn gap by 2020, without action.

But he said people "need to get much more serious" about their health, and see changes in the way care is provided.

Mr Stevens told Jo Coburn on the Daily Politics about future budgets: "This is rightly a decision for the next government, whoever that it, it does not need to be taken right now."

He spoke as a five-year plan for the NHS was unveiled by six national bodies on Thursday.

