Video

Political opponents Michael White of the Guardian and blogger Paul Staines were reunited to look at online reporting of Westminster news and gossip.

They previously clashed on Newsnight when the man behind the Order-Order website, then known only Guido Fawkes, appeared in silhouette to viewers.

They were slightly friendlier when they debated on the Daily Politics with presenter Jo Coburn, and guest Deborah Mattinson, as the Guido Fawkes website celebrates its tenth anniversary.

Johnson, Gove and Cameron celebrate Guido Fawkes site

