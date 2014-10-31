Media player
Labour's Alan Billings, new S Yorks police commissioner
Labour's Alan Billings has been voted in as the new Police and Crime Commissioner for South Yorkshire.
Dr Billings took just over 50% of the vote in the poll held following the resignation of Shaun Wright amid the Rotherham child abuse scandal.
Mr Billings said voters had wanted a PCC who was not associated with the abuse scandal and who would offer a "fresh start".
31 Oct 2014
