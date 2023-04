Fiona Woolf has resigned as the head of the inquiry into historical child abuse.

She had faced repeated criticism in past weeks over her lack of experience in the field, and over her links to the former home secretary, Lord Brittan, who is likely to be a witness to the inquiry.

Mrs Woolf is the second chair to stand down after pressure from victims, following the resignation of Lady Butler-Sloss in the summer.

Tom Symonds reports.