Tony Benn reacts to his defeat in Bristol East
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

BBC Rewind: Tony Benn loses Bristol East

Labour party stalwart and former cabinet minister under Harold Wilson and James Callaghan, Tony Benn is defeated by the Conservative candidate in the Bristol East constituency in the 1983 general election.

Clip taken from Election 83, first broadcast 9 June 1983

  • 17 Nov 2014