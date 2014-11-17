Media player
BBC Rewind: Tony Benn loses Bristol East
Labour party stalwart and former cabinet minister under Harold Wilson and James Callaghan, Tony Benn is defeated by the Conservative candidate in the Bristol East constituency in the 1983 general election.
Clip taken from Election 83, first broadcast 9 June 1983
17 Nov 2014
