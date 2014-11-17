Media player
BBC Rewind: Eating your vote
David Dimbleby concludes the BBC's coverage of the 1983 general election by recounting the tale of a hapless voter in Nottingham South who put his cross on a ballot paper, decided he had cast it in error, panicked, and ate it!
Clip taken from Election 83, first broadcast 10 June 1983
17 Nov 2014
