Former prime minister Sir John Major
Sir John Major: UK wouldn't have an NHS without migrants

Former prime minister Sir John Major said the UK would not have a national health service without EU migrants.

Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr he said: "We're an outward looking nation, we always have been. We're not going to close our doors and nor should we."

  • 16 Nov 2014