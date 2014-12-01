Video

The UK's population could rise by 10 million in 20 years mainly due to immigration, said the chairman of the Migration Watch think tank.

Lord Green said that, unlike some other countries, the UK did not need immigration in order to sustain its population.

He called for work permits to control the numbers, and suggested that net migration to the UK of 70,000 would be an acceptable level.

And he said of the number of immigrants in Britain "Why not consult the public? 70% want it reduced, 50% want it reduced by a lot."

Lord Green spoke to Andrew Neil on the Sunday Politics after they watched a film on immigrants' reaction to possible welfare reform,

More: Follow @daily_politics on Twitter and like us on Facebook and watch a recent clip and watch full programmes on iPlayer