Food bank crisis: Tory peer apologises over food remark
Baroness Jenkin has been condemned as being "out of touch" for making suggestions during the launch of a report into food poverty in the UK that poor people do not know how to cook.
She later apologised for her choice of language.
She was speaking to Martha Kearney on the BBC's World at One.
08 Dec 2014
