Hundreds of protestors gathered outside Parliament on Friday to demonstrate against new pornography laws.

Adam Fleming's Daily Politics interview with sex worker Charlotte Rose, who claimed the move was "censorship without consent", started with a list of sexual acts.

It came ahead of a bid to set a "sexual freedom record" singing a banned Monty Python record in Westminster.

Regulations introduced on 1 December brought video-on-demand online porn under the same restrictions as R18 material sold in licensed sex shops, But Lib Dem MP Julian Huppert said governments should not be preventing adults from viewing legal and consensual sex.

