David Cameron faces MPs' questions at liaison committee
David Cameron is answering questions from MPs on the Liaison Committee - which consists of the heads of various select committees.
He's expected to face questions about climate change and the threat posed by extremists.
Mr Cameron is likely to be questioned about controversial anti-terror measures currently going through Parliament as well as energy policy, including fracking and subsidies,
16 Dec 2014
