The British prime minister made it clear in an immigration speech that tackling EU migration might require treaty changes.

And that would need the backing of other EU nations including Germany, which has more immigrants than the UK, and also has divided opinions on migration.

In a Politics Europe film from Berlin, Giles Dilnot spoke to Norbert Sprinrath from the government coalition partner SPD, Die Welt reporter Vanessa Schlesier and Stephan Mayer from the CDU/CSU and Poles who live there.

