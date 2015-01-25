Video

Green Party leader Natalie Bennett has told the BBC Sunday Politics programme that she will represent her party in any pre-election TV debates.

Ms Bennett described the debates as "leader debates" in response to the suggestion that Green Party MP, Caroline Lucas, has said that she will also take part in one of the debates.

Watch the full interview

More: Follow @daily_politics on Twitter and like us on Facebook and watch a recent clip and watch full programmes on iPlayer